Lukman Olabiyi

Police have arraigned a UK-based blogger, Saidi Shittu, before the Lagos State Magistrates’ Court, Igbosere, on a two-count charge of threat to life.

The charge preferred against Shittu by the police bordered on the alleged threat to the life of Alhaji Olanrewaju Hameed Al-Fulaney.

The two-count charge read: ‘That you Saidi Shittu, ‘m’, on the 21st of July 2020 at Lagos Island,

Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did threaten the life of one Alhaji Olanrewaju Hameed Al-Fulaney and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 56 of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

‘That you Saidi Shittu, ‘m’, on the same dates, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did provoke breach of peace by offensive publication and thereby committed an offence punishable under section 57(c) of the criminal law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.’

However, the defendant who resides in Belfast United kingdom, but is currently in Lagos, pleaded not guilty to the charge and he was granted bail by the court.

Further hearing in the case has been adjourned till August 26.