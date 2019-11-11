Ademola Aderemi

A United Kingdom-based non-governmental organisation, Ceebee Gold Foundation International recently held its annual award and get-together in Manchester, UK.

The event, which had in attendance prominent dignitaries from all walks of life, was aimed at exposing foundation’s various initiatives to the world.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the organisation, Reverend Mother Bola Olayemi, said the foundation was registered to extend good gestures to the less privileged within the local and international community. She said a number of projects are underway to provide succour to Nigerians.

Part of the group’s interventions is the Ibadan Home Project located at Igbo-Elerin in Ibadan, Oyo State. It is presently under construction.

She said the project has facilities like elementary and secondary schools, health care facilities, and hostels, among others.

“We are planning to embark on long-term training programmes for individuals that are willing to take up new careers, people that want new opportunities and challenges.

“We are offering free trainings and empowerment programmes in haircut and hairdressing, tailoring and fashion business, among others. There are also empowerment programmes in arts and crafts. We are going to teach new hairstyles like weave, cornrows and single Plaits. There are professionals and experts, hairstylists and models to teach the students.”

She informed that Ceebee Gold has started the building project in Ibadan, even as she praised the state governor, Seyi Makinde for his early strides which she said would transform the state into a real business hub.

“The governor has been so wonderful. His programme has a human face. I am from Ogun State, but we decided to locate the building project at Igbo- Elerin in Ibadan in order to support the new initiative of the present government. At this stage, there is no doubt that we need support from people, either individuals or government for us to continue the project in Ibadan because we intend to open the community centre as soon as possible and I know it will go a long way in advancing the programme of the government,” she said.

At the Manchester event, special guest and representative of the Queen of England, Dr Erima Bell, in her remarks, commended the initiative which she said would empower people and make them independent. She added that all over the world, initiatives like that usually have a human face, insisting that the UK government would always support the laudable programmes put together by Ceebee Gold Foundation.

“This programme is purely an intervention initiative to support and prevent the escalation of problems associated with poor and disadvantaged people in the society. That is why we must encourage the leadership of the NGO to do more in helping humanity,” she noted.

The foundation said it was also interested in promoting social inclusion for the public benefit by preventing people from becoming socially excluded, relieving the needs of those people that are socially excluded and assisting them to be integrated into the society.

“Our target includes the homeless, disabled and orphans and vulnerable children, and we are ready to train and educate them in the various vocational skills, depending on their talents and area of interests. Part of our training also includes carpentry and local Adire.

“We are doing everything that is possible to develop the capacity and skills of the members of the socially and economically disadvantaged communities, including migrants, BME and deprived communities, in such a way that they will be ablåthe development of the society. We are poised to helping young people develop their talents and capabilities so that they may grow to full maturity as individuals and members of society. We also provide relief for the physically and mentally challenged persons through counselling and support programmes.

“Part of our programmes is the prevention and relief of poverty anywhere in the world, by providing and assisting in the provision of education, trainings, healthcare projects and all the necessary support designed to enable individuals to generate a sustainable income and be self-sufficient,” she added.

Dignitaries at the event include the President, Ibadan Indigenes Association in the UK, Alhaji Oyebamiji, Mr. David Smith, Lucy Powell (MP) and Alhaji Akeem Adetunji who represented Oba Saliu Adetunji, the Olubadan of Ibadan, among others.

The event became lively when the foundation presented awards to various individuals and groups for their contributions to the development of humanity.

Among the awardees were Professor Charles Egbu, Angie Marriott, Mr and Mrs Patrick Ikperha Ideh, Pastor Mrs. Bosede Ogundipe, Patricia Oluwakemi Ajayi, Dr Christian M Okoli, Angie Marriott, and Mr Tolu Fiberesima.

An award was presented by Prince Adetunji to Yemetu Social Club, Ibadan. The award was received on behalf of the club by Alhaji Oyebamiji.