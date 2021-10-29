By Christian Agadibe

London-based records label, KS Music owned by businessman and philanthropist, Shakur Adeaga has announced its latest artiste, Frescool, who is based in Nigeria.

As the hottest kid on the block, Frescool is ready to storm the Afrobeats scene with his unique sound. He recently released a track, Cover Me, which is making wave across the country.

According to Adeaga, Frescool caught his attention last year when he was signed to a close friend, the late Babatunde Oyerinde Abiodun aka KASHY, and he promised to continue where the deceased stopped.

“When it comes to signing an artiste, talent and hard work is something I look out for. I also look for people that pay attention to details, and in Frescool’s case, I’m sure he is not somebody I can overlook,” he stated.

