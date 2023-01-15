Draniel Moses, UK-based founder of Property Wealth Corporation, Property Wealth Education, Property Wealth Estates, author and investor in property income generated businesses, has ended 2022 with multiple awards.

The awards are in recognition of the big impression Daniel Moses has been making in the property industry over the years in Nigeria and the United Kingdom. The outstanding businessman was also recognised for his leadership and accomplishments, not only in the property sector, but for his eye opening ideas in his first book, Rent to Tent Made Easy.

Without doubt, Daniel Moses has had a stellar career as a property expert in the UK. His story is a classical reference of grass to grace. He had started life as a taxi driver in England after his business crashed in 2015 back in Nigeria. From obscurity, he has become a prominent figure in the Nigerian property UK community, owing to his influence in the industry and incisive ideas on social media .

In the midst of lockdown caused by the COVID pandemic, he identified market trend and opportunities in the property sector to increase his investment, services and invariably grew the industry in the UK. This earned him the coveted Property Developer Of The Year Award by the Global Author and Business Award Team.

As Daniel Moses was achieving big in the property industry in 2022, he was also excelling in the literary circle. He won awards for his first book, ‘Rent To Rent Made Easy ( How To Get Started In Property With Little Or No Money Strategy), and also won ‘Africa Couple of The Year’ by African Couples Connect and Award in the summer of 2022, by the African couple Connect Awards 5 Team, as recognition for he and his wife’s exemplary lifestyle in the Ethnic Community in the UK as a power couple.

These awards served as a testament to his leadership and inspirational virtues as a true leader, and the impact he continues to make. Daniel Moses’ accomplishments and recognition in the UK and Nigeria are appraisals for his hardwork and dedication as a charismatic figure.

In recognition of his leading and outstanding role in placing Nigeria on the property business map of United Kingdom, he was also awarded Diaspora Nigerian Business Icon of the Year by the Top10 Magazine.

The milestones achieved by Daniel Moses, both in business and as a writer, are pointers that he is becoming an icon, a leader and an inspiration to the black community in the UK and Nigeria, as he ceaselessly break boundaries despite his humble beginnings.

Moses’ most important contribution to the black community is leading by example and showing that anyone can become the greatest version of themselves and, as an African in diaspora in the UK, that anyone willing can rise to prominence from insignificance.

The multiple award winner has been hailed by critics and readers alike as an innovative and selfless storyteller. Overall, Daniel. Moses has become a true success story this past year. His success as a property developer and accomplished author are proofs of his dedication and hard work in both realms.