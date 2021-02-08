From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the massive seizure of drugs by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in recent time, the United Kingdom Border Force, has commended the NDLEA for the remarkable confiscation of illicit drugs.

The United Kingdom Border Force Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, Kris Hawksfield, gave the commendation yesterday when the Chairman/Chief Executive, NDLEA, Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), received him at the NDLEA headquarters in Abuja.

The Principal Staff Officer, Public Affairs, NDLEA, Deputy Commander of Narcotics, Jonah Achema , in a statement issued in Abuja, quoted Hawksfield to have told Marwa that “Since your appointment, there has been a flurry of activities. There have been huge seizures across commands. The Cocaine seizure at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was massive and for this, NDLEA must be recognized and commended. Accept my huge congratulations.”

According to him, Hawksfield further said “the result NDLEA is recording is far above any one organization under our project across the globe. We must continue to work on our relationship to make sure that what is happening in Nigeria continues.”