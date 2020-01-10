United Kingdom citizens are up in arms about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking announcement that they will take a backseat from their “senior member” status of the royal family to work independently.

But instead of wanting the couple to keep the current structure the same, many are calling on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to relinquish their titles entirely. Norman Baker, a former Liberal Democrat member of parliament and home office minister in the coalition government, sounded off on the couple’s 2020 plans to partially support the queen while simultaneously having financial independence.

“You can’t be one foot in, one foot out,” Baker said, according to the DailyMail. “You are either a member of the royal family or you are not,” the former minister added. While the couple shed light on how their new approach will affect their finances moving forward on their official website, taxpayers and parliament members are outraged that their dollars will continue to benefit Harry and Meghan.

“(Prince Harry) should give the money back spent on Frogmore Cottage and pay himself for the jets between the UK and America. And pay for his security,” Baker continued (via DailyMail).

The former minister added that it would be sensible for Harry to completely ditch his royal status and “become a private citizen.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claimed on their website that they will continue to pay for their own private travel, as was already the plan in place. However, Baker stressed that doesn’t mean taxpayers will stop paying for the couple’s security, which according to gov.uk, is not a subject they can publicly disclose.

“No breakdown of security costs is available as disclosure of such information could compromise the integrity of these arrangements and affect the security of the individuals protected. It is long established policy not to comment upon the protective security arrangements and their related costs for members of the Royal Family or their residences,” the UK government site explains.

Harry and Meghan’s official website breaks down how this title shift would impact their current U.K. home at Frogmore Cottage. According to the site, the couple plans to still use the Frogmore Cottage while they split their time between the UK and North America. The cottage was a gift from the queen, but the couple’s website states they were on the hook for expenses covering its furnishings, fittings, and fixtures.