By Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has condemned the November 28 attack on farmers in Koshobe, Borno State.

The condemnation by the United Kingdom follows condolences and condemnation by the European Union, the United States of America and the regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Dominic Raab, condemned the attack on behalf of the United Kingdom on his Twitter account, @DominicRaab.

‘My deepest condolences go to the families of those killed and the communities devastated by the attack on civilians in farming villages in North East Nigeria on Saturday. The UK condemns the attack and we stand with the people of Nigeria,’ Raab said.