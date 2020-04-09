A total of 938 people have died from coronavirus in the UK in the past 24 hours, the Department of Health has said.

The newly-released figures bring the total number of deaths to 7,097.

Across the UK, 5,492 new cases have been recorded, bringing the total number of UK cases to 60,733.

In England, a further 828 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 6,483.

The worst affected region was London, where 201 people died. The Midlands, alongside the North East and Yorkshire, were second and third worst affected, with 171 and 101 deaths respectively.

In Scotland, the deaths of a further 70 people who tested positive for the virus have been registered in the past 24 hours, the first minister said.

It means the number of deaths registered as being Covid-19 related in Scotland is 366, up from 296 on Tuesday.

In Wales, 33 more people have died after contracting coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to 245.

Northern Ireland has seen a further five deaths, bringing the total number there to 78.

It comes as the prime minister, Boris Johnson, remains in hospital being treated for the virus.

Downing Street said the 55-year-old continues to receive “standard oxygen treatment” and is “breathing without any other assistance”.

The PM is not working while in intensive care, despite his desire to lead the country’s response to the virus, and has left Dominic Raab in charge of steering the country through his plans.

Coronavirus testing: 14,000 tested, far short of government’s end of month target

Downing Street has said the most recent figures show 14,006 coronavirus tests were carried out on Tuesday in England, Scotland and Wales.

The Government has set a daily target of 100,000 tests to be achieved by the end of April.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the total number of tests conducted at drive-through sites for NHS staff has now reached 9,069.

In all, more than 20,000 NHS staff and their family members have been tested for the disease. (ITV News)