A court in the United Kingdom on Thursday adjourned the case involving the former deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, till October 31.

According to TheCable, Ekweremadu will be remanded in custody until the next adjourned date.

Ekweremadu, who is the lawmaker representing Enugu West Senatorial district, and his wife, Beatrice, are facing allegations of organ harvesting.

His wife was granted bail last week.

The PUNCH had reported that Ike was charged by the UK Metropolitan Police with conspiracy to facilitate the travel of another person for organ harvesting.

It is alleged Ike, 60, and his wife, Beatrice, 55, brought the 21-year-old man from Nigeria to the UK.

Prosecutors claim they planned to have his kidney removed so it could be given to their daughter.