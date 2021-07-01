From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The government of the United Kingdom has disclosed plans to seek clarification from the Federal Government, circumstances surrounding the arrest of Kanu.

The British High Commission in Abuja, made the disclosure through its Head of Communications, Dean Hurlock.

“In response to any queries on whether Nnamdi Kanu was extradited from the UK, we can reaffirm that Nnamdi Kanu was not arrested in the UK and nor was he extradited from the UK.

“With regards to any questions about the possible legality of his arrest, the British High Commission in Abuja is currently in the process of seeking clarification from the Nigerian Government about the circumstances of the arrest,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stood ready to provide consular assistance to Kanu.

“With regard to any questions about whether the British High Commission are providing assistance in this case, we can confirm that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office stands ready to provide ‘consular” assistance.

“With regard to any questions about what the UK thinks about the proposed legal process that Nnamdi Kanu is facing in Nigeria, the UK would expect any trial or legal proceedings to follow due process,” the High Commission further said.

