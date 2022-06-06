From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), the European Union (EU) and the Islamic Republic of Iran have condemned the attack on worshippers at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State, on Sunday.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, while reacting to the incident on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1, said the news of the attack was terrible.

“I condemn those responsible for this horrific crime.

“I extend my sympathies to all those affected,” Laing said.

In her reaction, UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Vicky Ford, said she was horrified by the attack.

“The UK condemns those responsible. They must face justice for their appalling crime.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and communities affected,” Ford said.

On its part, the European Union expressed shock over the incident and condemned the attack.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in a statement issued in Brussels, said: “The unacceptable attacks by non-state armed groups are becoming recurrent in various parts of Nigeria and the senseless violence has now spread to the hitherto peaceful state of Ondo. The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Ondo State and in particular the families who have lost their loved ones. Those responsible for the despicable act should be speedily brought to justice.

“The EU remains committed to working with the Nigerian authorities to stop this spiral of violence, and find a lasting solution. We continue to support Nigeria in its efforts in building sustainable peace, deepening democracy and ensuring the protection of fundamental human rights of all its people, including the right of worship and freedom of religion or belief.”

Also reacting to the attack, the Islamic Republic of Iran expressed deep regret over the development.

“Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman, Khatibzadeh, has expressed deep regret over the death of a number of people in an armed attack on a church in Nigeria and sympathized with the government and people of Nigeria, as well as the families who lost their loves ones in the incident,” the Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote.

