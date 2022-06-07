In separate reactions, the United Kingdom, the European Union and the Islamic Republic of Iran, also condemned the attack.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1, said the news of the attack was terrible. “I condemn those responsible for this horrific crime. “I extend my sympathies to all those affected,” Laing said.

UK Minister for Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Vicky Ford, said she was horrified by the attack.

“…They must face justice for their appalling crime,” Ford said.

On its part, the European Union expressed shocked over the incidence and condemned the attack.

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, in a statement issued in Brussels, said: “The unacceptable attacks by non-state armed groups are becoming recurrent in various parts of Nigeria and the senseless violence has now spread to the hitherto peaceful state of Ondo. The EU stands in solidarity with the people of Ondo state, and in particular the families who have lost their loved ones. Those responsible for the despicable act should be speedily brought to justice…”

The Islamic Republic of Iran also expressed regret over the development.

