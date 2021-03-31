From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has said it was concerned about happenings in the country, particularly the security situation and agitation for secession.

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, stated this at a reception held to welcome Chevening 2019/2020 Returning Cohort.

“We are extremely concerned about the deteriorating security situation. I mean, Nigeria is facing a lot of problems everywhere – in the North East, terrorism; in the North West, banditry, kidnapping; in the Middle Belt, farmers-herders conflict; in the South, the Niger Delta conflict and the secession movements in the South East. So, Nigeria is really struggling.

“Well, we are here to support and help. We have the military team, who came here after the Chibok girls were kidnapped actually. We are still here training the Nigerian military, helping them to do campaign planning, how to counter IEDs.”

Laing recalled recent visit of the United Kingdom’s Minister of Armed Forces where he interacted with the Nigerian Government at the highest level, including the service chiefs, to try and be a bit more precise about the support they need from the United Kingdom and what the United Kingdom can offer.

“So, we are here for the long term. This is a Nigerian partnership. Your insecurity becomes our insecurity if we don’t help you tackle it. So, we are here and we are trying to do our best to support you.”

Earlier, Laing said the Chevening Programme was aimed at preparing future leaders who would not only excel in academic qualifications, but people who are ready to return to their respective countries to give back.

She disclosed that Nigeria already had 1,300 Chevening alumni who are currently occupying important positions in power, adding that that gives the United Kingdom access and influence.

She further said the feedback had been fantastic as Chevening alumni were in top professions and that the alumni work together and support each other.