From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, has expressed delight over the ban on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, in a tweet yesterday, said the Government of the United Kingdom, welcomed the development.

“Welcome the government announcement on the future of #SARS – an important first step. The IGP’s commitment to ensure accountability for human rights violations is essential to restoring public confidence in @PoliceNG,” Laing said.

The British High Commissioner further said the High Commission was aware of violence affecting protests calling for the ban on SARS.

She called on the government to respect the rights of the people to protest, even as she urged protesters to remain peaceful.

“Hearing reports of violence affecting ongoing protests. Urge authorities to respect the right to protest and protestors to remain peaceful,” Laing also said.