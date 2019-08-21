Chinenye Anuforo

Harriet Thompson, British Deputy High Commissioner (DHC), has disclosed that United Kingdom (UK) is focussing heavily on technology in Nigeria because it is good for both countries to drive economic growth and create jobs.

Thompson who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday at the 4th edition of the Nigeria Innovation Summit said that in first quarter of 2019, technology contributed 13.33 per cent to real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in Nigeria, higher than the oil sector even as it added nearly £184 billion to UK’s economy, with London ranked second after Silicon Valley as the most connected place for tech on the planet.

According to DHC, base on UK’s interest in Nigeria , the country is launching a new visa programme the Global Talent Visa that gives 3 years entry to the UK for innovators, scientists, engineers and tech entrepreneurs, after which they are eligible to apply for permanent right to reside in the UK.

She said, “We are home to some of the best Accelerators and Incubator programmes in world.