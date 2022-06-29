From Desmond Mgboh Kano

The Development Director, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office ,FCDO, Chris Pycroft has said that the UK Government this year(2022) will spend 6.2 million pounds on Health,Education and Core Governance in Kano State.

According to him, the expenses would be made through the Mutual Accountability Framework, adding that a reasonable progress was recorded the Framework in 2021, in which the sum of 5 million pounds was committed to development issues in Kano State.

He disclosed this,Wednesday, during the 2nd Mutual Accountability Framework Strategic Dialogue between Kano State Government and the UK Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office held at Government House,Kano.

Pycroft also explained that the Mutual Accountability Framework and Strategic Dialogue are clear statements of the United Kingdom’s commitment to the government and people of Kano State.

While declaring the occasion open, Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, said the meeting was to review the commitment of the 1st Kano Mutual Accountability Framework to 8ts principal objectives.

Represented by his deputy,he said that the Revised Kano Mutual Accountability Framework will continue to monitor concrete reforms that will support good governance,improvement in economic recovery,investment and also reduce poverty through human capital development particularly on health,education and social protection” the Governor said”.

He further assured the UK-FCDO and other development partners that Kano State Government is fully committed towards the success of the Kano Mutual Accountability Framework.

In attendance during the event were Commissioners,Chairman Technical Committee on Kano Mutual Accountability Framework Rabi’u Suleiman Bichi, the representatives of yhe traditional institutions, permanent secretaries, Development partners and Civil Society Organisations. End