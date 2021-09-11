The United Kingdom (UK) has announced a two-year post-work study visa guarantee for UK graduates.

Known as the Graduate Route, it was created for international students who successfully completed a degree programme at undergraduate or postgraduate level in the UK, or who has worked for two to three years after completion of their degree.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration, Mr Kevin Foster, said “the United Kingdom will rebuild and recover from the adverse effects of the global pandemic, the world’s best and brightest talents who wish to begin and grow a career at the highest level of business, science, arts, and technology are welcome to use the United Kingdom as the natural place to fulfill career aspirations. This will ensure that international students can easily secure the visa status needed to continue their living, working and fulfilling their dreams in the UK once they have received a gold standard qualification from one of our world leading educational institutions”.

Speaking on the Graduate Route for International students in the United Kingdom, The Director of Drums School Finders; Mrs. Nnembu Ada Nwokeji stated that students do not need a job offer to apply for this route. “It is a friendly visa route that will favour all good students who passed their degree and complied with the visa rules. It will allow students to build a career, change jobs, develop their skills and engage and network for two to three years after graduation without work restrictions,” adding that students do not need to show a bank statement or proof of funds or proof of English language to apply for this visa. She said the Graduate Route is a guaranteed route for all graduates.

