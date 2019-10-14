The Chief Executive Officer of Monimichelle, Ebi Egbe has aded another feather to his cap, as he became a member of the prestigious institute of Groundsmanship in the United Kingdom.

Egbe’s membership of the institute which was founded way back in 1934 was officially conveyed to him last week in London.

Confirming the development, Egbe whose outfit, Monimichelle is Africa’s leading stadium construction outfit said becoming a member of the institute would propel him to do more for Nigeria and Africa in the quest to eradicate bad pitches.

“You know in Monimichelle, our vision is to eradicate bad pitches in Africa. The jobs we are doing in Nigeria clearly shows that we are on course. Becoming a member of the prestigious UK institute of Groundsmanship would encourage me to do more and I m happy clubs coming to Nigeria to play are giving us kudos. Al Hilal of Sudan after playing in Aba has extended invitation to us to do their pitches. Our geotech pitches are some of the best in the world and we don’t compromise on quality,” Egbe said.

The UK Institute of Groundsmanship (IOG) promotes, support and celebrate surfaces and services – and are ’THE’ leading not-for-profit member organisation, that represents professional and volunteer groundsmen and women.