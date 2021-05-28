United Kingdom’s Department for International Trade (DIT) in Nigeria has hosted a series of webinars that presented an overview of Nigeria’s creative sector.

The event which held from May 18 -19 was in partnership with the British Council, Henley Business School, Afrinolly, British Film Institute (BFI), British Phonographic Industry (BPI), IBA AJIE, Stephen Budd Management, Association of Independent Music (AIM) and Music Publishers Association (MPA). It was supported by some of the leading names in Nigeria’s creative economy, including Obi Asika, Audu Maikori, Ade Bakare, Mai Atafo, Zulu Oyibo, Edi Lawani, Moses Babatope and Adenike Ogunlesi. It explored the commercial potential of three major sectors: music, film/TV and fashion/beauty, and highlighted the trade and investment opportunities of Nigerian creativity to prospective investors and businesses from across the UK with an agenda that spoke to its challenges, leveraging potential, and partnership opportunities.

Nigeria’s entertainment and creative industry is one of the most renowned and patronised in the world. Nollywood is the world’s third most prolific film industry, producing hundreds of films and TV episodes each month.

DIT Nigeria Country Director, Chim Chalemera, cited the importance of securing stable and sustained partnerships as a major step in building an industry that met world standards: