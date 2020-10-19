Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

As the EndSARS protest continues across the country, the United Kingdom (UK) has disclosed that it supports the reform of the Nigerian police.

UK Minister for Africa, James Duddridg, in a series of tweets yesterday, said the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office of the Government of the United Kingdom’s Conflict, Security and Stability Fund, was out to protect and promote human rights across the world.

“In Nigeria, we are supporting police reform and countering organised crime. Great Britain continues to work with the Nigerian Government and international partners and NGOs to support police reform in Nigeria,” he said.

Duddridge, however, said the UK had never provided any support or training to the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) units or its officers.

“The UK has championed law and order reform. We supported the Bureau of Public Service Reform’s roundtable meeting on SARS reform in 2018 and backed @NhrcNigeria’s public hearing on the SARS abuses in 2019.”

He said as the British High commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing assured Great Britain would continue to engage constructively with the Nigerian Government to ensure vital police reform.

“The UK fully supports the right to protest peacefully + welcomes President Buhari’s decision to disband the SARS,” Duddridge also said.