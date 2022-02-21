From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

United Kingdom (UK) Minister for Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Vicky Ford, is billed to visit Nigeria this week.

The British High Commission in Abuja, in a statement, said Ford’s visit followed the UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership Dialogue in London earlier this month, where both countries agreed to strengthen cooperation in military cooperation, counter terrorism, civilian policing, protecting human rights and recognising the important role of women in achieving sustainable peace.

“The visit will take forward ongoing efforts by both countries to build on the UK/Nigeria partnership and strengthen strong security, anti-corruption and economic ties.

“While in Nigeria, Ford will have meetings with the Federal Government, state governors as well as faith leaders, civil society and business leaders.

“The minister looks forward to announcing millions of pounds of new UK investments, in support of small and medium enterprises. The Minister will sign an MoU related to anti-corruption, which will further strengthen the UK-Nigeria partnership in this area.

“Through meetings with civil society, government, the media and political leaders, Ford will explore a range of topics from electoral reforms to climate change following COP26 and human rights…”