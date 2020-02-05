Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has named an assistant secretary to a UK junior minister (Whitehall) Olajumoke Monsura Gafar as his principal private secretary (PPS).

An active member of the nonprofit Positive Nigeria, Olajumoke studied law at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria between 1997 and 2002 and attended the Nigerian Law School in 2004 for her Bachelor of Law, AbdulRazaq’s spokesman Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement on Tuesday.

She is from Ilorin East local government of Kwara State.

Olajumoke was until her appointment the Assistant private secretary to a Minister in the Whitehall where the appointee, among other things, had the responsibility of seeing that the minister was on top of major policy areas in the top official’s portfolio and that he effectively discharged his corporate responsibilities, according to the statement.

She was the Business Support and Human Resource Manager between March 2018 and December 2018 at the office of the Director General of the Justice Ministry where she was in charge of staff recruitment and welfare, among her other functions.

Between 2015 and 2018, Olajumoke was also the Delivery Manager for the Government Recruitment Service at the UK Cabinet Office at which she oversaw specialist and high-volume recruitment campaigns for UK government agencies and departments.