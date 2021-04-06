From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), has expressed sadness over the death of Innocent Chukwuma, founder of CLEEN Foundation.

The High Commission of the United Kingdom in Nigeria, in a condolence message on its Facebook page, said Chukwuma was a true human rights champion and great friend of the United Kingdom.

The High Commission further said with CLEEN Foundation, Chukwuma made a significant contribution to human rights in the country.

“Very saddened to hear of the passing of Innocent Chukwuma. A true human rights champion and great friend of @UKinNigeria. With @cleenfoundation, he made a significant contribution to Human Rights in Nigeria,” the British High Commission said.

The High Commission further expressed condolences to the family of the former Director of Ford Foundation, West Africa.

Recall that Chukwuma who passed away in Lagos last weekend, was reported to have been diagnosed of acute myeloid leukaemia.

Aged 55, Chukwuma established the Cleen Foundation to promote issues pertaining to security, public safety, and access to justice in the West African sub-region.