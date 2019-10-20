Chinelo Obogo

The British Government, through the Prosperity Fund’s Global Trade Programme (GTP), is providing export intervention programmes to export coaches and Nigerian Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) interested in exporting to the international markets (including the UK).

This was disclosed by Ndidiamaka Eze, the Public Affairs Officer for the British Deputy High Commission, Lagos

This intervention is in collaboration with the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), in furtherance to the MoU signed in August 2019 to increase bilateral trade relations by exploring other business potential outside the non-oil sector.

The 3-stage programme is aimed at bridging the gap that exists between Nigerian businesses (especially SMEs) and the international market, including the UK.

The first stage is the selection process, followed by the deployment of technical training and assistance to selected SMEs and export coaches, and finally, support for B2B linkages with international market actors.

Speaking about the partnership, the CEO, NEPC, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo, said: “The intervention will provide the beneficiaries with technical knowledge that will, in turn, boost economic growth and combat poverty for sustainable development.”