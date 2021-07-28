British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, yesterday said the Commission has offered consular assistance to leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Speaking on a television program monitored in Lagos on the trail of Kanu, Laing said: “On Nnamdi Kanu, all I would say is that we are on record of saying that we can offer consular assistance to British nationals as requested. That is all I am prepared to say in this interview.”

Kanu is also British citizen, and many have insisted he should be protected by the British government having been arrested in Kenya with a UK passport and not with his Nigerian passport.

When pressed to speak further on the subject, Ms Laing responded: “I haven’t said anything about his trial. What we have said on record is that we would do all we can and we do offer consular assistance and in this case we have offered consular assistance to Nnamdi Kanu.’’

