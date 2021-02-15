From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has expressed delight over the appointment of Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

British High Commissioner to Nigeria Catriona Laing expressed the sentiments of the United Kingdom in a message on her Twitter handle, @CatrionaLaing1.

Laing said Okonjo-Iweala was the best possible leader for the World Trade Organisation at the most challenging of times.

Laing, while congratulating the former Coordinating Minister of the Economy, also said it was so good to have a Nigerian woman at the top job in the World Trade Organisation.

The British envoy said: ‘So delighted to hear this now confirmed. @NOIweala is the best possible leader for @wto at the most challenging of times. And so good to have a Nigerian woman in this top job. Congratulations!’

On his part, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, said the appointment of Okonjo-Iweala was well deserved.

Onyeama, a former Deputy Director-General of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), also said Nigeria and Africa were very proud of Okonjo-Iweala being the first woman and first African Director-General of the WTO.

In a message on his Twitter handle, @GeoffreyOnyeama, the Minister said: ‘Warmest congratulations, Dr. @NOIweala on your well deserved appointment as the first woman and first African Director-General @wto. Nigeria and Africa are very proud of you.’