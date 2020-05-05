Britain has overtaken Italy as the worst-hit country in Europe by the novel coronavirus, according to the latest official figures released on Tuesday.

Chairing Tuesday’s Downing Street press briefing, Foreign Secretary, Dominic Raab, said another 693 COVID-19 patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in Britain to 29,427.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Earlier in the day, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its latest coronavirus-registered death figures, showing the total death toll has passed 32,000, making Britain the worst-hit country in Europe followed by Italy.

The coronavirus-related death toll in Italy currently stands at 29,315. (Xinhua/NAN)