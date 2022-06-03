From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The National Peace Committee (NPC) and United Kingdom All Parliamentary Group met in Abuja to discuss issues pertaining to the 2023 general election.

The Kukah Centre did not disclose specific issues discussed during the meeting.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Daily Sun, however, gathered that issues discussed by both sides centred on how to strengthen the role of the NPC in ensuring peaceful election before, during and after the 2023 election.

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, was at The Kukah Centre office on a courtesy visit on Tuesday.

Bawa commended the Centre’s contributions towards good governance, accountability, leadership development for young people and national growth.

The Kukah Centre, in a message on its social media platforms, said Bawa specifically recognised the Centre’s key programme areas such as interfaith dialogue, leadership and public policy as timely.

“In an interactive session with the Centre’s members of staff, the chairman pointed out that the Centre’s advocacy programs on good governance and leadership development align with the aspirations of EFCC and they are part of the needed strategies to reduce impunity, crime and corruption in Nigeria. He also lauded the efforts the Founder, Bishop Matthew Kukah who he described as a unique septuagenarian who has shown keen interest and zeal in making Nigeria a better country for all.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .