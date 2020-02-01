Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, has expressed optimism that the collaboration between the British High Commission and Northern Governor’s Wives Forum would yield positive results in addressing Gender-Based Violence (GBV), especially in northern Nigeria.

Bagudu, who is also the founder of Medicaid Cancer Foundation, made the assertion when the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, hosted some Northern governors’ wives in Abuja on Thursday.

The Special Adviser on Media to the Kebbi State Governor, Mallam Yahyah Sarki, confirmed this in a statement made available to reporters in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, with some Northern governors’ wives, held discussions on how to collaborate on Gender-Based Violence (GBV), targeting women and children in Northern Nigeria.

According to the statement, Dr Bagudu explained that “Britain and Nigeria have a long-existing relationship on issues of economic and human development, hence the need for closer collaboration between the two countries to stop Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria.”

She expressed gratitude to the UK in Nigeria on behalf of the governors’ wives, saying that: “I want to say a very big thank you to the UK in Nigeria, the ties between the British and Nigeria dates back a very long time in history. Our president was there a few weeks ago for some important sessions, and [as] we are here today, we look to more collaboration and progress to our countries,” she said.

On the security of the large number of women and children at various IDP camps, especially in Borno State, the wife of Borno State Governor who is the Vice-Chairperson of the Forum, Hajiya Falmata Zulum, said they are already engaging the security personnel, community leaders, and top government officials, adding that they will continue to do so in order to proffer better ways to make the collaboration work best.

It will be recalled that mid last year, 36 state first ladies protested against GBV, making their position known in a statement issued, saying that as mothers they commiserate with survivors of heinous acts of violence, urging women to be courageous in speaking up, no matter how long it takes.

The parley was chaired by the British High Commissioner in Nigeria, Mrs Laing, in the presence the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu, the wife of Gombe State Governor, Hajiya Asma’u Inuwa Yahaya, and the wife of Borno State Governor, Falmata Mara Zulum. Others were the wife of Kwara State Governor Mrs Olufolake Abdulrazak, the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Salifat Sule, and the wife of Benue State Governor, Mrs Eunice Ortom.