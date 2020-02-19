Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial settlement, a family court judge has been told.

At a 10-minute private hearing at London’s Central Family Court yesterday, Ms Wheeler was given the go-ahead by Judge Sarah Gibbons to apply for a divorce decree. This would bring her marriage to the prime minister to an end.

She was given permission to apply for the decree absolute “out of time”, with applications usually having to be made within 12 months of the granting of an initial divorce decree, known as a divorce nisi. Johnson and Ms Wheeler, both 55, announced they were divorcing in 2018 following 25 years of marriage.

They said at the time: “As friends we will continue to support our four children in the years ahead.” Neither Mr Johnson or Ms Wheeler, a human rights barrister were present at yesterday’s hearing, where Judge Gibbons was told they had reached an agreement relating to the division of money.