Conservative candidates vying to replace Prime Minister Theresa May clashed yesterday over how to win a deal to leave the European Union, with several saying they could win changes to an agreement the bloc says will not be reopened.

With international development minister Rory Stewart describing the television debate on Channel 4 television for Conservative Party leader as a competition of “machismo”, five of the six remaining contenders spoke over each other in trying to prove they could succeed where May failed in leading Britain out of the bloc.

Several hopefuls questioned favorite Boris Johnson’s pledge to leave the European Union by the end of October no matter what. With former London mayor and foreign minister Johnson keeping a low profile, the other candidates have targeted the air waves to try to present their cases to lead the governing Conservative Party. But the question always returns to “Boris”.

The free publicity has done little so far to hurt Johnson, who unlike many politicians is better know by his first name Boris. He secured a large lead in the first round of voting and his team hopes for an increased share this week in the second.

But now the gloves are off. Candidate after candidate yesterday questioned his ability to navigate Britain’s departure from the EU, saying his pledge to leave on Oct. 31 was nigh on impossible and would set Britain on track for a no deal Brexit.

“The difference between me and Boris is that I would try for a deal,” said foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, who is running in second place in the leadership contest. “I am not going to create a set of circumstances that makes it all but impossible to get a deal because I think we should be offering the country some better choices,” he told the BBC Andrew Marr Show, adding that he was the only “alternative”.