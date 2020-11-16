(Xinhua/NAN)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that he is feeling well after COVID-19 contact and will run the government via Zoom while in self-quarantine in Downing Street.

“I’m fit as a butcher’s dog it feels great,” Johnson tweeted, adding that he is “bursting with antibodies.”

“Plenty more to say via Zoom of course and other means of electronic communication,” Johnson said.

Hi folks, I’ve been instructed by our NHS Test & Trace scheme to self-isolate for two weeks, after being in contact with someone with Covid-19. I’m in good health and have no symptoms, and will continue to lead on our response to the virus & our plans to #BuildBackBetter pic.twitter.com/yNgIme8lOz — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 16, 2020

The British prime minister needs to cope with Europe’s COVID-19 outbreak and secure a UK-EU trade deal in the weeks ahead.

Johnson, 56, has been self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, a Downing Street spokesman said in a statement on Sunday.

“The PM is well and does not have any symptoms of COVID-19,” the statement added.

Johnson had a meeting with some MPs in 10 Downing Street on Thursday morning, including Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, who later developed coronavirus symptoms and tested positive, Sky News reported.

He has recovered from COVID-19 after contracting the virus in late March and spending three days in intensive care in early April.

England is currently under a month-long national lockdown until Dec. 2, the second since the COVID-19 outbreak in Britain, in a bid to stem the resurgence of the virus.