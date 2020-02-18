British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was under pressure yesterday to fire an adviser who has linked intelligence to race and suggested contraception should be made compulsory to avoid “a permanent underclass.”

Andrew Sabisky was hired to work in the prime minister’s 10 Downing Street office after Johnson’s chief aide, Dominic Cummings, appealed for “weirdos and misfits with odd skills” to apply for government jobs.

Sabisky, who has a master’s degree in the psychology of education, according to an online biography, wrote in 2014 that “one way to get around the problems of unplanned pregnancies creating a permanent underclass would be to legally enforce universal uptake of long-term contraception at the onset of puberty. Vaccination laws give it a precedent, I would argue.”

He has also suggested that black Americans have a lower average IQ than white Americans.