(Sky News)

The UK prime minister’s adviser Dominic Cummings is in self-isolation after showing coronavirus symptoms.

He started developing symptoms over the weekend and will be staying in contact with the rest of the Downing Street tea during his quarantine period.

On Friday, Boris Johnson became the first leader of a major world power to test positive for the virus.

His health minister, Matt Hancock, subsequently tested positive and the government’s chief medical adviser, Chris Whitty, is self-isolating.