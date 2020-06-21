(Bloomberg)

A stabbing attack that killed three people in the U.K. town of Reading is now being treated as a terrorist incident, police said on Sunday.

Another three people sustained serious injuries in yesterday’s attack. A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police initially said the incident was not being treated as terrorism.

But on Sunday police said in a statement posted on the Thames Valley Police website that “Counter Terrorism Policing can now confirm that the stabbing incident that happened in Reading last night, has now been declared a terrorist incident.”