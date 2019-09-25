British Prime Minister Boris Johnson entertained delegates to the UN General Assembly in New York by comparing the mythical figure Prometheus to Brexit.

According to Greek myth, Zeus punished Prometheus by chaining him to a mountain where his liver was picked out.

“His liver was picked out by an eagle.

“And every time his liver regrew, the eagle came back and picked it again. And this went on forever.

“A bit like the experience of Brexit in the UK, if some of our parliamentarians had their way,” the Eton-educated prime minister said in a rambling speech.

Johnson is expected to return to London for the resumption of parliament on Wednesday. (dpa/NAN)