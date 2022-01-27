From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom has resumed priority visas for work and study routes in the country.

The British High Commission in Abuja disclosed the development, yesterday.

The Commission had while announcing the suspension, said the decision was taken to protect the safety of customers waiting outside of its Visa Application Centres (VAC).

But in a message on its Facebook page and Twitter handle, it said: “From 24 January, TLS will resume offering some Priority Visa (PV) Services in our Nigerian visa application centres (VACs).

“PV services will only be available to customers applying at VACs in Nigeria in work and study routes.

“These services will only be available via the TLS website and can be purchased when making a VAC appointment.”

The British High Commission further said due to the continued impact of COVID-19 on courier routes, United Kingdom Visa and Immigration (UKVI) are only able resume offering PV services in Nigeria at this time.

“UKVI will not resume offering a Super Priority Visa (SPV) service for the time being. We will keep priority visas under review and hope to be able to reinstate further services in due course,” the British High Commission also said.