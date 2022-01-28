From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Barely a day after announcing its resumption of the priority visa service for work and study routes in Nigeria, the United Kingdom has announced the resumption of work, study visa (flexi) appointments in the country.

The United Kingdom Visas and Immigration (UKVI), in a message posted on the Facebook page and Twitter handle of the British High Commission, Abuja, said the appointments are available to book online from January 20.

UKVI said: “From 20 January 20, TLS has resumed offering flexi appointments to customers applying at visa application centres (VACs) in Nigeria.”

It said booking a flexi appointment allows customers to attend their chosen VAC at any time during opening hours on the day of their appointments.

“Flexi appointments can only be booked online on the TLS website and that there are limited appointment slots available each day.

“Flexi appointments are not available to customers who turn up at a VAC without having previously booked the service online.

“Customers who have not booked a flexi appointment are reminded not to attend the VAC until their allocated appointment time,” UKVI also said.

It further said visa customers who turned up at the VAC before their appointment will be asked to leave and return at the correct date and time.

“Walk-in appointments currently remain suspended at all VACs in Nigeria,” it said.