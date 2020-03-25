Global Sights Solution, a UK-based charity that helps to raise funds to cater for the less privileged with optical challenges has expressed a desire to shore up the services of the Ophthalmology Unit in the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH) by donating an Eye Hospital.

The Team Lead, Rotarian John Miles of the Rotary Club Guildford District 1145 UK Charities, said they are spreading their outreach tentacles to Sub-Saharan Africa, and Nigeria is the first port of call.

He is optimistic that choosing LASUTH as its flagship center will not only fulfill part of the tenets of Rotary Club but will also be a soft landing for other philanthropies in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

The Chief Medical Director, LASUTH, Prof. Adetokunbo O. Fabamwo who is also a Rotarian appreciated the hand of fellowship extended to the hospital. He noted that LASUTH is open to progressive ideas that would foster better partnerships with the external world.

According to Fabamwo, “We currently have 17 private-public partnerships and its working well for us; this laudable move will also veer us gradually into our vision of becoming a quaternary medical institution.”

He also assured Miles and his team that the Management and Board of the hospital will ensure that proper strategies are put in place, so that truly indigent patients will easily access the services of the donated eye clinic.

The head of the Ophthalmology unit of LASUTH, Dr. Modupe Idris, and his team alongside other Senior Registrars went on an assessment tour of the eye clinic.

Prior to now, the Global Sight Solutions has set up eye hospitals predominantly in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Lebanon.