With medical experts fearing that lifting lockdown measures will lead to a fresh surge in infections, a return to normal life relies heavily on finding a vaccine that works.

Although it has been estimated this will take 18 months, Professor Gilbert has said that in a best-case scenario her team could have one ready by September.

She had previously said:

“I think there’s a high chance that it will work based on other things that we have done with this type of vaccine,” she said.

“It’s not just a hunch and as every week goes by we have more data to look at. I would go for 80 per cent, that’s my personal view.”

However, she also warned that “nobody can promise it’s going to work.”

Prof Gilbert, who has been working seven days a week to put the vaccine through development stages, added that her researchers will need to trial it in a country with a high rate of transmission to get quick results.

