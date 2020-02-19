Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The British government has set up arrangements to collaborate with Dantata Foods and Allied Products Limited with a view to promoting agribusiness in Nigeria.

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, disclosed this when she led a delegation of United Kingdom officials to Dantata Foods in Kano.

In a statement signed on Wednesday by Sanusi Bature, the spokesman of the Dantata group, the Catriona was reportedly in Kano to strengthen the UK government’s relationship with both the public and private sector investors in the state.

The visit, he stated, was a follow-up to the just concluded UK-Africa Business and Investment Summit held January 2020 in London, England.

Catriona explained that her government’s interest in agribusiness in Nigeria was informed by the need to ensure sustainable land usage, adding that Nigeria was endowed with excellent land resources that could benefit many countries around the world in the area of food production, processing and packaging.

“We’ll provide the necessary enabling environment and facilitate investment opportunities in agric business to promote bio-economy, address challenges of climate change and food security,” the High Commissioner said.

Catriona also stressed the need for industrialists in Nigeria to focus on the United Kindom’s markets for Nigerian processed foods.

In his response, Tajuddeen Aminu Dantata, the Chairman of the Dantata conglomerate, explained that the company’s investment in the food value chain was informed by the need to address food insecurity, abject poverty and the effects of Climate change.

Dantata reiterated their commitment to creating more investment in food and agro-allied sub-sector of the economy to support the global drive for food sufficiency.

“Our renewed commitment is to provide jobs and food sufficiency in Nigeria and beyond we will soon be servicing the Middle East and European markets in addition to other African countries that were already engaged,” he added.

He stressed that Nigeria has all the potential to feed a significant per cent of the world’s population if the available land resources are carefully and strategically utilized.

The Dantata Conglomerate, which includes Dantata Foods and Allied Products Limited, Thumos Dantata Agriculture Limited and D’ Afric Global Resources Limited, in collaboration with the British Department for International Development (DFID) and the British High Commission to Nigeria agreed to work together on promoting agribusiness in Nigeria.