Chinenye Anuforo

British Deputy High Commissioner, Nigeria, Harriet Thompson, has disclosed the United Kingdom’s plan to build and expand Nigeria’s information and communication technology (ICT) eco-system.

According to Thompson, who stated this during the Africa-UK Female Tech Founders 2020 programme held at the British Deputy High Commissioner’s Residence in Ikoyi, Lagos, the decision was born out of the British government’s recognition of the potential of Nigeria’s tech space.

She said the UK now has its very own tech hub in Nigeria, with director, Honey Ogundeyi. “This is funded by our Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.”

The UK-Nigeria tech hub focuses on three key areas: skills and capability development, digital ecosystem building, and facilitating innovation collaborations between Nigerian and UK tech businesses. This, she explained, will help to build skilled, entrepreneurial and networked populations that will create jobs and address digital inequality.

“The team behind the Tech Hub has already seen the successful launch of the continent wide Go Global, we have already supported companies such as Riby, Innovation Corner, Social Lender and Farmcrowdy to grow their businesses, build links with the UK’s thriving tech sector and work with UK expertise to take their companies to the next level. Nigeria has one of the most exciting technology sectors in Africa and the Tech Hub will support the growth of this thriving digital eco-system and provide support to scale innovations and drive growth in tech investment,” Thompson said.

Moreover, five female-owned startups emerged winners in the competition.

According to Ogundeyi, the country director of the UK-Nigeria Tech Hub, the programme was aimed at bringing 15 of the continents’ most ambitious development-focused women entrepreneurs to the UJK in January with the cost covered by Her Majesty’s government.

The five entrepreneurs who emerged winners during the pitch competition are: Damilola Emuze, founder of Scholarx, Damilola Olokesusi, of Shuttlers Mobility and Dr. Funmi Adewara of Mobihealth.

“The two others are Ifeoma Uddoh of Shecluded and Keturah Ovio of Limestart,” Ogundeyi said, adding that the entrepreneurs would gain access to world-class mentoring time with UK investors and expert training to help scale up their companies.