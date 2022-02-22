From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom, yesterday, said it will return the sum of £210,610 compensation payment to Nigeria.

United Kingdom Minister for Africa, Latin America and Caribbean, Vicky Ford made the announcement during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on corruption with Nigeria that includes returning of payments that the United Kingdom has helped to secure for Nigeria.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami signed on behalf of Nigeria.

Ford said the compensation payment to Nigeria followed a successful investigation by the United Kingdom’s Serious Fraud Office relating to the use of corrupt agents in the oil and gas sector.

“The money was obtained through a Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), which is when a prosecutor agrees to defer prosecution in exchange for the defendant agreeing to fulfil certain requirements such as a accepting criminal liability for offences and paying the appropriate compensation.

“In this case, the DPA was agreed with Amec Foster Wheeler (AFWEL), relating to the use of corrupt agents in the oil and gas sector. This compensation payment from the UK to Nigeria demonstrates that when such acts of crime are identified, the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) will investigate these companies and where evidence is found, will ensure that they face appropriate sanctions.”

The funds, according to the Federal Ministry of Justice, will be channeled into the ongoing projects by the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Fund, particularly the Second Niger Bridge, the Abuja-Kano Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.