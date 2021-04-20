By Chinwendu Obienyi

The United Kingdom (UK) has urged the Federal Government to give more attention to the Nigerian Capital market (NCM) by increasing participation in its stock Market. Deputy British High Commissioner, Lagos, Ben Llewellyn-Jones, who was at the NSE, now known as Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Limited, made this call during the closing bell ringing for transactions recently.

Nigeria is the second largest destination for investments and U.K. businesses in Sub-Saharan Africa.

While reiterating the UK’s commitment to improving partnership towards the development of the Nigerian Capital Market and the economy, Llewellyn-Jones, said his priority was to continue to create enabling environment for the growth of business relations between U.K. and Nigeria, especially through the NCM.

He noted that the UK and NSE have historically been partners, pointing out that the UK has continued to build on the shared history between it and the Exchange, with London still very active in the Nigerian market hence the need to attract increased participation to ensure stronger growth and sustainability of the NCM.