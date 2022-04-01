From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK) has advised against travel to seven northern states.

The states listed by the United Kingdom included Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina and Zamfara.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) gave the warning in its travel advisory on northern Nigeria posted on its website.

“FCDO advise against travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, and Zamfara states. Violent attacks are frequent and there is a high threat of kidnap.

“On March 26, gunmen launched an attack against Kaduna airport, killing, at least, one airport official in a series of attacks by gunmen in the northern Nigeria.

“On the evening of March 29, an apparent improvised explosive device attack took place against a train travelling from Abuja to Kaduna. Reports suggest that a number of people were killed and that others were abducted by gunmen. Train services are now suspended between Abuja and Kaduna,” the FCDO said.

The FCDO further said there is a threat from extremists linked to Boko Haram or the Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) in Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states in particular.

“The threat level in North East Nigeria, including around Maiduguri is increasing, particularly around transport hubs, religious areas and large gatherings. Kidnaps have taken place on the roads in and out of Maiduguri. As the dry season starts in October, this risk is expected to increase even further.

“If the security situation in Maiduguri were to deteriorate any further, there is a significant likelihood that it could be extremely difficult for you to leave the city. We do not advise travelling by road.

“FCDO advise against all but essential travel to: Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto states; and within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State. There is a high risk of violent attacks and inter-communal tensions can lead to outbreaks of violence. There is also a threat of kidnap,” FCDO said.

FCDO also said anyone who travels to areas to which it advised against travel, that person is particularly at risk and will need a high level of security.

“If you’re working in northern Nigeria you should make sure your employers provide an adequate level of security where you live and where you work. Make sure they regularly review security arrangements and familiarise yourself with those plans. You should avoid regular patterns of travel or movement, and aim to travel only during daylight hours. Westerners have been kidnapped from protected compounds,” FCDO said.

The FCDO recalled that from September 3, 2021, the Nigerian Communications Commission mandated all telecommunication operators in Nigeria to stop extending services to Zamfara State.

“This included the suspension of all mobile telecommunications, including WiFi. A number of other state governments, including Kaduna, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger also implemented a partial shutdown of telecom services. There are reports that some of these restrictions have been lifted, with Nigerian media reporting that communications in Kaduna and Zamfara states have been restored as of December 2021.

“Despite the reported restoration of communications in some states, future shutdowns may happen at short notice and may also be extended to new areas without advanced notice.

“Although not officially included in the suspension, there is a possibility that areas of neighbouring states to Zamfara, including state border regions with Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger and Kaduna may also be affected by the telecommunications black-out.

“Regular military operations are ongoing in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states. If you live or work in Nigeria, you should monitor developments in these states and announcements by the state governments as there is an increased threat of retaliatory attacks elsewhere in Nigeria as a result of these military operations. There has been an increase in insurgent attacks in Borno State. Since October 2019, there has been an increasing trend of terrorist groups constructing illegal vehicle checkpoints on major supply and commercial routes in northern Nigeria and attacking vehicles travelling on major roads into Maiduguri, Borno State, including the A3 Maiduguri-Damaturu road. These attacks have directly targeted civilians, security forces and aid workers. Furthermore, 2020 has seen increased activity by terrorist groups and related violent incidents in the immediate vicinity of humanitarian hubs. A humanitarian hub was targeted during an attack on Monguno town on June 13, 2020. This was followed by negative propaganda about humanitarian activity in the North East. In July 2020, shots were fired at a UN humanitarian helicopter in the region. Local humanitarian staff were executed in an unrelated event.

“If you’re in the North East against FCDO advice, keep in touch with the authorities and the wider community on the security situation and make sure your procedures and contingency plans are up to date.”