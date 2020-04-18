Actress and single mother of one, Sylvia Ukaatu, has counseled her colleagues who are still single at 38, and without children of their own, to think about getting pregnant out of wedlock or live to regret their ‘foolishness’.

Hear her: “If at 38 or 39 years old you are not married yet, and you don’t have a child of your own, it is such a pity for you as a woman. Try as much as possible to be pregnant and have a child. Women don’t have time. At 35, some have already gone into menopause. I do hear people say having a child or children outside wedlock is a sin. Don’t worry, don’t be the judge. Those same people that you fear would mock you when you have kids out of wedlock would also be there to make jest of you when the days are dark. At old age, when you look around and no one to help you or ask about your welfare, then you would regret your huge mistake. Get a child of your own now. Get pregnant and become a mother. Be wise and don’t others fool you.”

Few days ago, Ukaatu’s daughter celebrated her 6th birthday and she was visibly excited. The script interpreter went down memory lane and narrated her story or joy to Inside Nollywood.

“Six years ago, I got pregnant and friends advised that I should get rid of the pregnancy and move on with my career. I asked myself, which career would be better than having a child that I can call mine? Then I decided to keep the baby. Now, she has grown to someone I can gist with. Someone that I would look at and never back down on my pursuit for greatness,” she explained.