A renowned painter, Ebele Ukaegbu, will hold her first solo exhibition, entitled: “Rhythms of Time,” today at Didi Museum, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The artist will exhibit 35 artworks and the exhibited runs till November 8, 2021.

Chief Executive Officer, Colonades Hotels, Charles Odunukwe, is the chairman on the ocassion while Chairman, Bozac Group, Patrick Chibueze, is the co-chairman.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, is the guest of honour.

Other dignitaries expected include Secretary to Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Ekuwem, Chairman, Board of Ibom Air, Iniobong Essien, former dean, School of Arts and Deputy Rector, Yabatech, Kolade Oshinowo, Founder, Rose of Sharon Foundation, Folorunsho Alakija, Festus Ohaegbulem, member, Yabatech Board of Trustees, Clara Adetuyi, Utah Ighodolo, James Umeji, Chukwuma Illozulu, Ogo Mbajiekwe, Amaechi Okoye, Greg Mbadiwe, and Anthony Akanegbu.

