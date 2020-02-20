Delta State Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Chief Patrick Ukah, has applauded the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, for his administration’s priority attention to schools sports festival in the state.

Chief Ukah, who gave the commendation in Asaba, yesterday, during the unveiling of the Logo and Mascot of the 2020 Delta State Schools Sports Festival, said the event tagged ‘Greater Delta Games 2020’ was aimed at reflecting the finishing strong agenda of the state government.

The commissioner said schools sports festival was designed to discover and develop future sports men and women, adding that the festival was being organised in three categories namely primary, junior and senior secondary, just as he paid glowing tribute to the former commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, who is now the Secretary to Delta State Government (SSG), Barr Chiedu Ebie, for his contributions to the education sector, particularly the schools sports festival.

Chief Ukah disclosed that more sports had been introduced in the second edition of the festival, including athletics, badminton, basketball, chess, cricket, handball, hockey, scrabble, table tennis and volleyball.

He said that in a bid to give every pupil/student the opportunity to participate in the festival, the competition was organised at the school Local Government Area, zone and state finals, stressing that the zonal elimination stage of the competition commenced on February 18, and would end on February 20, while the competition at the school and local government levels had been completed.