A 13-member Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2020 Delta State School Sports Festival was yesterday inaugurated by the state Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Patrick Ukah, inside the conference hall of the ministry in Asaba.

Chief Ukah stated that the state school sports festival was different from the state sports festival, as the former was meant to discover talents at the school level that can be further nurtured by the latter.

He warned that mercenaries would not be allowed to participate in the competition, adding that it is strictly for students, just as he said that accommodation had been secured for the students to camp.

Ukah noted that the joy of participating in the school sports festival is when the names of schools are mentioned during the event, and called on members of the LOC to avoid using just zones to introduce students.

Speaking on behalf of members of the LOC, the Director General of the state Sports Commission, Mr. Chris Anaziah, represented by Mr. Celestine Ibegbunem, thanked the commissioner for finding members worthy to serve, promising that they will not disappoint in discharging the duties assigned to them.

Members of the LOC, headed by Patrick Ukah, included the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Samuel Dietake; Chairman, Delta State Sports Commissioner, Tonobok Okowa; the Director General in the commission, Mr. Chris Anazia; the Special Assistant to the commissioner, Mr. Felix Ideh; the Special Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on School Sports, Mr. Lucky Sunday.