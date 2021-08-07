From Ben Dunno, Warri

Delta Governor, Senator (Dr) lfeanyi Okowa, has extolled the leadership and administrative capacity of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chief Patrick Ukah, saying his loyalty and diligence to duties were qualities considered before his appointment.

Speaking at a civic reception held in honour of Chief Ukah by his Okpanam community in Oshimili North Council Area of the state, Okowa, noted that he had observed the rare qualities of devoted and selfless service to both God and man in the SSG over a long period of time.

While admitting that Chief Ukah’s appointment was from God based on the conviction he had prior to his announcement, Gov. Okowa admonished the SSG to uphold the attributes of versatility, loyalty and team spirit in the discharge of his duties.

He applauded the people of Okpanam and the entire Oshimili North Local Government Area for organising such a befitting civic reception in honor of their son, Chief Ukah, who had been a worthy ambassador.

According to him; “I am glad that today the people of Okpanam and the entire people of Oshimili North have come together to honour one of their own, Chief Patrick Ukah, the Secretary to the State Government.

“I want to congratulate Chief Patrick Ukah and his wife for the honour done them by the people of Okpanam through the civic reception organised in their honour.

“As a government, we are happy with the honour done the SSG and his wife. I thank the people of Oshimili North for the very warm welcome accorded us,” the governor said.

He disclosed that the best the people of Okpanam could do for Ukah was to ensure that they continued to maintain peace and unity in the community.

While giving all glory and honour to God for making it possible for his administration to do the much it had done in Okpanam and Oshimili North and the state, Okowa assured that the government would remain focused in trying to do the best it could for Deltans.

In his response, the SSG expressed profound appreciaton to the people of Okpanam and Oshimili North for the honour done him through the civic reception organised for him.

He disclosed that he never dreamt of becoming a member of the State Executive Council (EXCO) when he started his political career, adding that it was God Almighty who made it possible for him to be elevated politically by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

Chief Ukah expressed appreciation to Governor Okowa for the opportunity given to him to serve the state, stressing that he was eternally grateful to the governor for inspiring him politically.

He reaffirmed that Governor Okowa has liberated Okpanam and Oshimili North in terms of infrastructural development, adding that he had breathed life into Okpanam community.

“The day Okowa quits politics is the day that l will quit politics. Okowa is my mentor, he is a team player and a bridge builder. “From the depth of my heart, I want to thank you, Your Excellency for all that you have done for me, Okpanam Community and Oshimili North,” Chief Ukah said.

Earlier in his remarks, the Ugoani of Okpanam, HRM, Dr. Michael Ogbolu (JP) said the last six years of Okowa’s administration in the state had witnessed phenomenal and massive deployment of resources to the development of the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to him, Okowa had turned Okpanam Community from rural to urban community, pointing out that since the creation of the state, no Okpanam man or woman had ever been appointed into the State Executive Council.

He thanked Governor Okowa for the appointment given to one of his subjects, Chief Patrick Ukah, even as he assured the governor of the sustained support of the people of Okpanam beyond 2023.

At the event, the State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olorogun Kingsley Esiso received some members of other political parties including the APC in Oshimili North into the PDP.

Some of the decampees said the performance of the PDP made them to decamp.

The ceremony was attended by the wife of the governor, Dame Edith Okowa; the State Deputy Governor, Deacon Kingsley Otuaro and the Chairman, Delta State Traditional Rulers Council, HRM Obi Dr. Emmanuel Efeizomor II, among others.

